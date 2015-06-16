BANGKOK, June 16 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were flat to higher on Tuesday, with Indonesia
rebounding from a 13-month low hit in the previous session, but
moderate volume suggested markets remained wary of uncertainty
over Greek debt and U.S. interest rates.
The Jakarta composite index was up 1.1 percent,
regaining some of the 2 percent drop on Monday. Trading volume
was about 60 percent of the past 30-day average, similar to most
other markets in the region.
Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Telkom
Indonesia led the rebound with gains of 3.5 percent
and 2.5 percent, respectively.
Indexes in Malaysia, Thailand and the
Philippines all recovered from their weaknesses on
Monday, partly reflecting concerns about a potential impact of
higher interest rates in the United States.
Strategists at broker Phillip Securities in Bangkok expected
the Thai SET index to be rangebound for the day.
"It seems to us that the Federal Reserve meeting and Greek
default fears would remain a drag on sentiment in global
equities in the near term," they wrote in a report.
In Asia, stocks slipped as financial markets braced for the
possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt, while a two-day
policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary committee
starting later in the day also prompted caution.
In Singapore, the key Straits Times Index fell 0.7
percent, extending losses from Monday and hovering around the
low of 3,295.13 hit on June 9.
Vietnam retreated after three sessions of gains to a
three-month closing high on Monday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0735 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3298.76 3323.13 -0.74
Kuala Lumpur 1721.93 1722.16 -0.01
Bangkok 1507.35 1501.89 +0.36
Jakarta 4888.57 4837.79 +1.05
Manila 7505.48 7456.16 +0.66
Ho Chi Minh 585.84 586.48 -0.11
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)