BANGKOK, June 16 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose in light trading on Tuesday, with oversold Indonesian shares regaining some recent lost ground amid foreign-led buying, but the regional risk appetite remained weak before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Indonesia's key index ended the day up 0.7 percent at 4,872.60 after Monday's slide to the lowest close in 13 months. Its 14-day Relative Strength Index was at 26.8 at the close, still in the oversold territory of 30 or below. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 200 billion rupiah ($14.98 million) after net selling in nearly every session this month, Thomson Reuters data showed. Indexes in Malaysia and Thailand closed a tad higher while the Philippines index notched up a 0.7 percent gain. Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam finished lower while Asian stocks slipped before a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary committee starting later in the day. Trading volumes in most Southeast Asian exchanges were mostly below a 30-day average as concerns about a possible U.S. interest rate hike sooner than expected kept investors on the sidelines. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3298.09 3323.13 -0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1722.24 1722.16 -- Bangkok 1503.28 1501.89 +0.09 Jakarta 4872.59 4837.79 +0.72 Manila 7505.48 7456.16 +0.66 Ho Chi Minh 580.35 586.48 -1.05 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3298.09 3365.15 -1.99 Kuala Lumpur 1722.24 1761.25 -2.21 Bangkok 1503.28 1497.67 +0.37 Jakarta 4872.59 5226.95 -6.78 Manila 7505.48 7230.57 +3.80 Ho Chi Minh 580.35 545.63 +6.36 ($1 = 13,348.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)