BANGKOK, June 16 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose in light trading on Tuesday, with oversold
Indonesian shares regaining some recent lost ground amid
foreign-led buying, but the regional risk appetite remained weak
before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
Indonesia's key index ended the day up 0.7 percent
at 4,872.60 after Monday's slide to the lowest close in 13
months. Its 14-day Relative Strength Index was at 26.8 at the
close, still in the oversold territory of 30 or below.
Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 200 billion
rupiah ($14.98 million) after net selling in nearly every
session this month, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Indexes in Malaysia and Thailand closed a
tad higher while the Philippines index notched up a 0.7
percent gain.
Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam finished
lower while Asian stocks slipped before a two-day policy meeting
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary committee starting later
in the day.
Trading volumes in most Southeast Asian exchanges were
mostly below a 30-day average as concerns about a possible U.S.
interest rate hike sooner than expected kept investors on the
sidelines.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3298.09 3323.13 -0.75
Kuala Lumpur 1722.24 1722.16 --
Bangkok 1503.28 1501.89 +0.09
Jakarta 4872.59 4837.79 +0.72
Manila 7505.48 7456.16 +0.66
Ho Chi Minh 580.35 586.48 -1.05
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3298.09 3365.15 -1.99
Kuala Lumpur 1722.24 1761.25 -2.21
Bangkok 1503.28 1497.67 +0.37
Jakarta 4872.59 5226.95 -6.78
Manila 7505.48 7230.57 +3.80
Ho Chi Minh 580.35 545.63 +6.36
($1 = 13,348.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)