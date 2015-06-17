BANGKOK, June 17 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal
Reserve's view on interest rate outlook while banking shares
topped trading in Indonesia a day before its central bank
meeting on interest rates.
Jakarta composite index traded up 1.3 percent at
4,937.58, recovering from the oversold condition for the first
time in almost two weeks, with its 14-day Relative Strength
Index at 35.
The Philippines recovered from early falls and was up
0.1 percent.
Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia and shares of Bank
Mandiri both climbed nearly 3 percent, the most
actively traded by turnover.
Indonesia's central bank said on Wednesday it would adjust
its monetary policy according to the needs of its economy while
all 25 analysts in a Reuters poll expected Bank Indonesia (BI)
to keep the policy rate at 7.50 percent.
Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1.2 percent,
erasing the loss on Tuesday. Key stock indexes in Malaysia
and Thailand posted modest gains.
Broker KGI Securities expected Thai key SET index to rise in
a tight range, helped by high-risk speculation on clarity on the
U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday and Greek
debt talks at the eurogroup summit on Thursday.
"The U.S. Fed is expected to stay relatively dovish, not
signaling any rush to raise the Fed Fund Rate, which could be
positive to equities after the announcement," KGI strategists
wrote in a report, citing mixed U.S. macro data last week.
Asian shares held near three-month lows on Wednesday as a
rally in Chinese stock markets faltered, while the U.S. dollar
stayed static as investors waited for clues from the Federal
Reserve meeting.
Weak spots in Southeast Asia included Vietnam, which
extended losses for a second trading day.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0536 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3336.09 3298.09 +1.15
Kuala Lumpur 1726.04 1722.24 +0.22
Bangkok 1507.01 1503.28 +0.25
Jakarta 4937.58 4872.59 +1.33
Manila 7515.26 7505.48 +0.13
Ho Chi Minh 578.70 580.35 -0.28
