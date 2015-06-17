BANGKOK, June 17 The Indonesian index hit a more
than one-week closing high on Wednesday as bank shares rose
ahead of the central bank's rate decision, while most others
rose as investors waited for a signal from the U.S. Federal
Reserve on its first rate hike.
The benchmark Jakarta composite index climbed 1.5
percent to 4,945.75, the highest close since June 8. Bank
Mandiri jumped 2.9 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia
surged 4.3 percent, topping turnover for the day.
Bank Indonesia is widely expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on Thursday due
to continuing concerns about the country's inflation rate, frail
currency and current account deficit.
"This should be positive for big banks to gain momentum in
loan growth, minimize against headwinds due to worsening loan
quality and also help to maintain non-performing loans at
manageable level," said John Teja, director of Ciptadana
Securities.
Asian shares rose from three-month lows on Wednesday as
Chinese shares staged a comeback, and the dollar stayed static
as investors waited for clues from a Federal Reserve meeting on
when U.S. interest rates are likely to rise.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended
the day down 0.26 percent, extending losses for a second
straight day.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3325.91 3298.09 +0.84
Kuala Lumpur 1726.86 1722.24 +0.27
Bangkok 1514.79 1503.28 +0.77
Jakarta 4945.75 4872.59 +1.50
Manila 7536.31 7505.48 +0.41
Ho Chi Minh 578.87 580.35 -0.26
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3325.91 3365.15 -1.17
Kuala Lumpur 1726.86 1761.25 -1.95
Bangkok 1514.79 1497.67 +1.14
Jakarta 4945.75 5226.95 -5.38
Manila 7536.31 7230.57 +4.23
Ho Chi Minh 578.87 545.63 +6.09
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)