BANGKOK, June 19 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Friday as a cautious stance by the Federal
Reserve towards U.S. interest rates lifted sentiment in Asia,
but Thai airline and hotel shares were hit by selloffs after the
country's first MERS virus case and downgrade of its aviation
safety.
Losses in shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand
, Thai Airways International and Central Plaza
Hotel sent the SET index 0.6 percent down to
a near one-week low of 1,498.37.
The benchmark is set for a weekly loss of 0.7 percent, and
is among the region's underperformers.
Thailand confirmed its first case of Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome (MERS) late on Thursday, further dampening sentiment in
tourism sector already hit by an international aviation agency's
safety rating downgrade.
Strategists at broker Phillip Securities expect the SET
index to fall to a support at 1,495 for the day, while broker
Asia Wealth Securities said external factors could lend support.
Asian shares rose for a third consecutive day on Friday even
as China stocks tumbled into correction territory, while the
Fed's cautious stance kept the dollar on the back foot.
Indexes in the Philippines and Vietnam are
both set for a weekly gain of 1.3 percent and 0.2 percent,
respectively. Singapore is heading for a weekly loss of
1.5 percent, followed by Malaysia's 0.6 percent.
Broker NRA Capital said sentiment in Singapore would remain
cautious, with stocks likely to trade within a range.
"Though Wall Street gave a positive handover, the threat of
a Greek fall out next week remains an overhang on sentiment," it
said in a report.
The Greek government hopes Monday's last-ditch summit of
euro zone leaders to resolve the standoff between Athens and its
creditors can help produce a result, an official said on
Thursday.
Indonesia was an outperformer, with the broader Jakarta
composite index up 0.8 percent on the day and on track
for a weekly gain of almost 1 percent.
Banking shares rose, led by a 3.4 percent jump in Bank
Mandiri, a day after the central bank maintained the
benchmark interest rate at 7.5 percent as expected.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0652 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3303.97 3300.42 +0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1723.73 1718.12 +0.33
Bangkok 1498.37 1508.04 -0.64
Jakarta 4983.77 4945.50 +0.77
Manila 7605.86 7606.86 -0.01
Ho Chi Minh 584.37 580.35 +0.69
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)