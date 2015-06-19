BANGKOK, June 19 The Thai index hit a more than
two-week low on Friday after the country's first case of Middle
East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) was reported, while most other
stock markets in the region rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve
adopted a cautious stance on interest rates.
The benchmark SET index finished the day down 1.1
percent at 1,491.46, the lowest close since June 4. It dropped
about 1 percent on the week and was among the underperformers in
Southeast Asia.
Losses were led by a 7.3 percent drop in shares of hotelier
Central Plaza Hotel and a 5.5 percent decline in
airport operator Airports of Thailand, a day after it
was hit by a safety rating downgrade.
Shares of Bumrungrad Hospital shed 6 percent after
the hospital said it had received the country's first MERS case.
Thailand's central bank cut its 2015 growth forecast and
said exports and consumer prices will fall this year, showing
the country still faces big obstacles to getting back on a solid
growth track.
Stock indexes of Singapore and Malaysia
posted modest gains on the day, trimming their weekly loss to
1.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
The Philippine index, which closed virtually flat,
posted a weekly gain of 1.3 percent, the region's best
performer. Indonesia and Vietnam notched up gains
on the week of 1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
Asian shares rose for a third consecutive day on Friday even
as China stocks tumbled into correction territory, while the
Federal Reserve's cautious stance towards lifting interest rates
kept the dollar on the back foot.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3300.96 3300.42 +0.02
Kuala Lumpur 1721.77 1718.12 +0.21
Bangkok 1491.46 1508.04 -1.10
Jakarta 4985.00 4945.49 +0.80
Manila 7601.17 7606.86 -0.07
Ho Chi Minh 584.70 580.35 +0.75
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3300.96 3365.15 -1.91
Kuala Lumpur 1721.77 1761.25 -2.24
Bangkok 1491.46 1497.67 -0.41
Jakarta 4985.00 5226.95 -4.63
Manila 7601.17 7230.57 +5.13
Ho Chi Minh 584.70 545.63 +7.16
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)