BANGKOK, June 23 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets eased on Tuesday with Thai shares erasing early gains on
late selling in large-caps, but the Singapore benchmark bucked
the weak trend as annual core inflation in May hit a five-year
low.
The Thai index ended down 0.06 percent at 1,503.23,
led by shares of Kasikornbank and PTT Global Chemical
, both closing about 0.3 percent lower.
Krung Thai Asset Management said at a press briefing that it
cut the SET index target this year to 1,580 from 1,680,
reflecting its 2015 GDP growth downgrade to 3.5 percent due to
possible delays in government infrastructure projects.
About 6.9 million shares changed hands during the day,
slightly lower than the 30-day average and in line with others
in the region of less than 90 percent of the average.
In Singapore, the key Straits Times Index rose 0.7
percent to a more-than-one-week closing high.
Data released on Tuesday showed the city-state's annual core
inflation in May hit a five-year low, giving the central bank
leeway to ease monetary policy if economic growth disappoints in
coming months.
Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as signs that a deal
could be at hand to stave off a Greek default lifted sentiment.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3339.78 3315.13 +0.74
Kuala Lumpur 1726.86 1732.76 -0.34
Bangkok 1503.23 1504.06 -0.06
Jakarta 4937.65 4959.25 -0.44
Manila 7551.56 7609.14 -0.76
Ho Chi Minh 593.07 594.08 -0.17
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3339.78 3365.15 -0.75
Kuala Lumpur 1726.86 1761.25 -1.95
Bangkok 1503.23 1497.67 +0.37
Jakarta 4937.65 5226.95 -5.53
Manila 7551.56 7230.57 +4.44
Ho Chi Minh 593.07 545.63 +8.69
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)