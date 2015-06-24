BANGKOK, June 24 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rebounded on Wednesday amid hopes about Greek debt talks, with Philippine key stock index outperforming as investors bought banking and property stocks, a day ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision. The Philippines' index ended the day up 1.2 percent, rebounding from a near one-week closing low hit on Tuesday. Economists in a Reuters poll expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday. Shares of Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co jumped 2.1 percent and property firm Ayala Land Inc gained 0.4 percent, both boosted by foreign-led buying and were among actively traded by turnover, stock exchange data showed. Thai SET index climbed 1 percent to a near one-month closing high. A rise in global oil prices lifted sentiment in energy shares, sending index heavyweight energy firm PTT 1.4 percent higher to a more than one-month high. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent, while European shares edged higher as investors awaited fresh talks aimed at averting a Greek default. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3351.33 3339.78 +0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1731.68 1726.86 +0.28 Bangkok 1518.26 1503.23 +1.00 Jakarta 4953.52 4937.65 +0.32 Manila 7643.33 7551.56 +1.22 Ho Chi Minh 590.02 593.07 -0.51 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3351.33 3365.15 -0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1731.68 1761.25 -1.68 Bangkok 1518.26 1497.67 +1.37 Jakarta 4953.52 5226.95 -5.23 Manila 7643.33 7230.57 +5.71 Ho Chi Minh 590.02 545.63 +8.14 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)