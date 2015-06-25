BANGKOK, June 25 Thai stocks eked out small gains on Thursday as brokerage portfolios bought index heavyweight shares, while outflows hit select banking and property stocks in the Philippines before the central bank's interest rate decision. The Thai SET index recouped early loss and ended the day a tad up at 1,519.47, the highest close since May 22. PTT , the biggest firm by market value, climbed 1.4 percent, its fourth straight increase. The Thai bourse said brokerage portfolios bought shares worth a net 1.8 billion baht ($53.3 million), countering selling by foreign, retail and institutional investors. Sentiment in Bangkok was weak in early trading, in line with others in Southeast Asia and Asia, as the Greek debt talks cast a shadow. Investors also stayed cautious ahead of likely weak Thai exports data in May, due out on Friday. The Philippines' key index shed 0.8 percent. Foreign-led selling sent BDO Unibank 2 percent lower and Ayala Land down 0.3 percent, stock exchange data showed. The Philippine central bank announced after market close that it had left the benchmark interest rate on hold at 4 percent, as expected, citing well-anchored inflation expectations and firm domestic demand. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3349.87 3351.33 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1716.81 1731.68 -0.86 Bangkok 1519.47 1518.26 +0.08 Jakarta 4920.04 4953.52 -0.68 Manila 7581.91 7643.33 -0.80 Ho Chi Minh 587.99 590.02 -0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3349.87 3365.15 -0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1716.81 1761.25 -2.52 Bangkok 1519.47 1497.67 +1.46 Jakarta 4920.04 5226.95 -5.87 Manila 7581.91 7230.57 +4.86 Ho Chi Minh 587.99 545.63 +7.76 ($1 = 33.7600 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)