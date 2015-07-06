BANGKOK, July 6 Major Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid Greek debt worries and fund outflows, with Philippines sliding to a near one-month low, while Malaysia was at a near one-week bottom due to concerns over graft allegations linked to the Prime Minister. The Philippines' bourse said it had net foreign selling of 418 million peso ($9.3 million). Selling in shares of Ayala Land and Globe Telecom pulled the index to its lowest close since June 10. Share price weaknesses also came a day ahead of Philippine inflation, which is expected to have remained below the central bank's target range, giving policymakers scope to cut interest rates if needed. The Kuala Lumpur composite index shed 1 percent to 1,717.05, the lowest close since June 30. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 199 million ringgit ($52.3 million) as the ringgit hit a 16-year low on the day. Two of Malaysia's main opposition parties on Sunday demanded an emergency sitting of parliament to discuss Prime Minister Najib Razak's future as tensions mounted over a report that linked him to probes into alleged corruption involving state fund 1MDB. Indexes in Indonesia and Thailand both dropped more than 1 percent, with net foreign outflows at 174.5 billion rupiah ($13 million) and 1.42 billion baht ($42 million), respectively, exchange data showed. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended the day down 0.3 percent, erasing most of its early losses, as large-caps such as Singapore Telecoms rebounded. Vietnam bucked the trend, rising for a third day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3332.94 3342.73 -0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1717.05 1734.24 -0.99 Bangkok 1473.23 1489.59 -1.10 Jakarta 4916.74 4982.91 -1.33 Manila 7455.15 7535.30 -1.06 Ho Chi Minh 625.22 616.43 +1.43 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3332.94 3365.15 -0.96 Kuala Lumpur 1717.05 1761.25 -2.51 Bangkok 1473.23 1497.67 -1.63 Jakarta 4916.74 5226.95 -5.93 Manila 7455.15 7230.57 +3.11 Ho Chi Minh 625.22 545.63 +14.59 ($1 = 45.0990 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 3.8050 ringgit) ($1 = 13,348.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 33.8400 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)