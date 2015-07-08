BANGKOK, July 8 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday as selloffs in Chinese shares and Greek debt
fears rippled across Asian exchanges, with shares of Malaysia's
AirAsia underperforming amid concerns over its
Indonesian affiliate.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index was down 1.04
percent, giving up the previous day's gains. Shares of DBS Group
Holdings, among those actively traded, shed 1.1
percent after Tuesday's more-than-three-week closing high.
"The uncertainty over Greece and whether it will be out of
the euro zone by next Monday will cast a pall on trading this
week," Singapore-based broker NRA Capital wrote in a report.
Stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia extended
recent declines. Asian shares tumbled to a 1-1/2-year low on
Wednesday and the safe-haven yen rallied as Chinese stocks
struggled to pull out of a tailspin, shaking investors already
rattled by the Greek debt crisis.
Major Southeast Asian share indexes have lost much of their
upward momentum in the early months of the year.
Jakarta's composite index has fallen 6.6 percent so far in
2015, making it Asia's second worst performer. The Philippine
index, which hit an all-time high in April and was among
the top performers in Asia, saw a 2.3 percent year-to-date gain.
KGI Securities in Bangkok said the SET index has largely
priced in Greek debt concerns.
"The market is considered to have discounted Greece concerns
to a great extent," it said in a report. "Technically, we expect
the benchmark SET index to zigzag up."
Among weak spots in the region, shares in AirAsia dropped 12
percent, the biggest percentage loser on MSCI's index of
Southeast Asia, hit by concerns it may miss a
deadline to raise equity in its Indonesian affiliate to avoid
the unit's operations being suspended.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0533 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3306.25 3340.93 -1.04
Kuala Lumpur 1698.61 1712.30 -0.80
Bangkok 1475.82 1483.77 -0.54
Jakarta 4889.96 4906.05 -0.33
Manila 7396.37 7442.65 -0.62
Ho Chi Minh 618.75 630.27 -1.83
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)