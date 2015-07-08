BANGKOK, July 8 Southeast Asian stock markets
slid on Wednesday as tumbling Chinese shares spurred late
selling, with weaknesses in Chinese-linked stocks sending the
Singapore benchmark to its lowest close in more than a week.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell 1.7
percent to the lowest close since June 29 and its biggest
single-day loss since Dec. 16, 2014. Shares of Hongkong Land
Holdings dropped 4.7 percent and CapitaLand
shed 4 percent, among top losers on the guage.
Stocks in Malaysia hit a more than one-week low and
the Philippines touched a one-month low, both posting
net foreign outflows worth 374 million ringgit ($98.3 million)
and 888 million peso ($19.6 million), respectively.
Thai stocks eased 0.9 percent to a near seven-month
closing low, Indonesia extended its slide for a third
day while Vietnam posted the first fall in five trading
days.
Selloffs in Chinese markets hit global equities on Wednesday
while caution prevailed over the Greek debt uncertainty.
The Thai central bank said a fall in Chinese stocks weighed
on market sentiment while most Thai invesments in Chinese assets
were in deposits and debentures, while the Indonesian central
bank said the Greek crisis has had no significant impact on
Indonesian financial markets.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3284.99 3340.93 -1.67
Kuala Lumpur 1695.83 1712.30 -0.96
Bangkok 1470.25 1483.77 -0.91
Jakarta 4871.57 4906.05 -0.70
Manila 7363.43 7442.65 -1.06
Ho Chi Minh 623.17 630.27 -1.13
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3284.99 3365.15 -2.38
Kuala Lumpur 1695.83 1761.25 -3.71
Bangkok 1470.25 1497.67 -1.83
Jakarta 4871.57 5226.95 -6.80
Manila 7363.43 7230.57 +1.84
Ho Chi Minh 623.17 545.63 +14.21
($1 = 3.8040 ringgit)
($1 = 45.2140 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)