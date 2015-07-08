BANGKOK, July 8 Southeast Asian stock markets slid on Wednesday as tumbling Chinese shares spurred late selling, with weaknesses in Chinese-linked stocks sending the Singapore benchmark to its lowest close in more than a week. Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell 1.7 percent to the lowest close since June 29 and its biggest single-day loss since Dec. 16, 2014. Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings dropped 4.7 percent and CapitaLand shed 4 percent, among top losers on the guage. Stocks in Malaysia hit a more than one-week low and the Philippines touched a one-month low, both posting net foreign outflows worth 374 million ringgit ($98.3 million) and 888 million peso ($19.6 million), respectively. Thai stocks eased 0.9 percent to a near seven-month closing low, Indonesia extended its slide for a third day while Vietnam posted the first fall in five trading days. Selloffs in Chinese markets hit global equities on Wednesday while caution prevailed over the Greek debt uncertainty. The Thai central bank said a fall in Chinese stocks weighed on market sentiment while most Thai invesments in Chinese assets were in deposits and debentures, while the Indonesian central bank said the Greek crisis has had no significant impact on Indonesian financial markets. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3284.99 3340.93 -1.67 Kuala Lumpur 1695.83 1712.30 -0.96 Bangkok 1470.25 1483.77 -0.91 Jakarta 4871.57 4906.05 -0.70 Manila 7363.43 7442.65 -1.06 Ho Chi Minh 623.17 630.27 -1.13 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3284.99 3365.15 -2.38 Kuala Lumpur 1695.83 1761.25 -3.71 Bangkok 1470.25 1497.67 -1.83 Jakarta 4871.57 5226.95 -6.80 Manila 7363.43 7230.57 +1.84 Ho Chi Minh 623.17 545.63 +14.21 ($1 = 3.8040 ringgit) ($1 = 45.2140 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)