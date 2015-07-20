BANGKOK, July 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, with the Malaysian benchmark drifting into negative territory and the Philippine index ending a six-session rising streak, amid foreign-led selling as expectations of a hike in U.S. interest rates kept markets edgy. The Kuala Lumpur composite index, which climbed at one point to its highest since July 3, ended the day down 0.2 percent. The Malaysian bourse said it recorded a net foreign selling worth 121 million ringgit ($31.80 million). The Philippine index shed 1 percent on Monday after six sessions of gains through Thursday. Foreign investors sold a net 848 million peso ($18.71 million), stock exchange data showed. The Philippine market was closed on Friday for Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Stocks in Thailand extended their slides for a fifth straight session. Shares of Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.7 percent ahead of the company's financial results for the April-June quarter after market hours. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last week the U.S. central bank remains on track to raise interest rates this year. Bucking the trend, Singapore rose 0.6 percent after a holiday on Friday. Gains came amid pent-up demand and rotational interests among penny caps, broker NRA Capital said in a report. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3373.48 3353.45 +0.60 Kuala Lumpur 1724.13 1726.73 -0.15 Bangkok 1466.71 1479.31 -0.85 Manila 7541.17 7617.13 -1.00 Ho Chi Minh 620.54 628.63 -1.29 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3373.48 3365.15 +0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1724.13 1761.25 -2.11 Bangkok 1466.71 1497.67 -2.07 Jakarta -- 5226.95 -6.83 Manila 7541.17 7230.57 +4.30 Ho Chi Minh 620.54 545.63 +13.73 ($1 = 3.8050 ringgit) ($1 = 45.3220 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)