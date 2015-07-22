BANGKOK, July 22 The Thai key index ended a tad
higher on Wednesday, recouping early losses, as bargain hunting
emerged in a near oversold market, while Vietnam's benchmark
made the biggest jump in nearly three weeks on gains in banking
shares.
Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.03 percent after a 1
percent fall earlier and almost 3 percent drop over six sessions
to Tuesday.
The SET's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 31.39
at the close, slipping below 30 at one point. A level of 30 or
lower indicates an oversold condition.
Other markets in Southeast Asia were mixed in light volumes
suggesting some cautions in an earnings season, with trading
volumes of most exchanges falling to less than 90 percent of a
30-day average.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3359.17 3371.41 -0.36
Kuala Lumpur 1729.53 1736.19 -0.38
Bangkok 1447.84 1447.44 +0.03
Jakarta 4906.69 4869.85 +0.76
Manila 7635.62 7627.96 +0.10
Ho Chi Minh 629.85 616.61 +2.15
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3359.17 3365.15 -0.18
Kuala Lumpur 1729.53 1761.25 -1.80
Bangkok 1447.84 1497.67 -3.33
Jakarta 4906.69 5226.95 -6.13
Manila 7635.62 7230.57 +5.60
Ho Chi Minh 629.85 545.63 +15.44
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)