July 30 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended firmer on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the domestic economy and job market continue to strengthen, leaving the door open for an interest rate hike as early as September. After a two-day policy meeting that ended on Wednesday, Fed officials said they felt the economy had overcome a first-quarter slowdown and was "expanding moderately", despite a downturn in the energy sector and headwinds from overseas. The Philippines stock index closed higher 0.4 percent, Vietnam recovered from early losses to end 0.3 percent up, while Malaysia gained 0.1 pct. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index retreated from early gains and ended 0.2 percent higher at a 16-month low, while Singapore closed 1.1 percent down at its lowest since mid-December. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3249.52 3284.00 -1.05 Kuala Lumpur 1699.52 1698.99 +0.05 Jakarta 4712.49 4721.12 -0.18 Manila 7510.39 7482.83 +0.37 Ho Chi Minh 626.57 624.70 +0.30 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3249.52 3365.15 -3.44 Kuala Lumpur 1699.52 1761.25 -3.48 Bangkok -- 1497.67 -- Jakarta 4712.49 5226.95 -9.84 Manila 7510.39 7230.57 +3.87 Ho Chi Minh 626.57 545.63 +14.83 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)