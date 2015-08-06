BANGKOK, Aug 6 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Thursday, led down by energy-related stocks, with
Malaysian index sliding to a near one-week low and Singapore's
index drifting lower in range-bound trade ahead of a four-day
weekend.
Top losers in Malaysia and Singapore included shares of
electric utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd and oil and gas
service firm Keppel Corp as global oil prices hovered
near multi-month lows.
Kuala Lumpur composite index was down 1.4 percent at
the lowest level since July 31, an underperformer in the region.
A fall in the ringgit to a fresh 17-year low helped
cast gloom over investment sentiment.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index traded a tad
lower after early modest gains. The city-state bourse will be
closed from Friday through Monday for public holidays.
"Some diehards could still be hoping for a National Day
rally of sorts but we think this is unlikely given the lack of
positive factors and current cautious mood," said
Singapore-based broker NRA Capital.
Rising risk aversion in the region also reflected the
backdrop of a possible interest rate hike in the United States.
Asian shares were mostly down after comments from a Fed governor
boosted confidence in the economy and fanned expectations of a
interest rate hike in September.
Indexes in Thailand and Indonesia retreated
while the Philippines declined for the first time in
seven trading days.
Vietnam's key index was down 1 percent. It traded
higher in early hours, with gains in some big-caps cushioning
falls in most other shares.
For Asian Companies click:
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Changes at 0805 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3187.92 3191.39 -0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1701.78 1725.56 -1.38
Bangkok 1431.96 1436.36 -0.31
Jakarta 4820.78 4850.53 -0.61
Manila 7589.95 7662.55 -0.95
Ho Chi Minh 601.04 607.08 -0.99
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)