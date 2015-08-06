BANGKOK, Aug 6 Malaysian shares posted their
worst drop in nearly eight months on Thursday due to a fall in
the ringgit and foreign-led selling, while most other markets in
Southeast Asia fell as investors weighed in the risk of a
possible U.S. interest rate hike.
The Kuala Lumpur composite index dropped 1.8
percent, the biggest single-day loss since December 2014. The
Malaysian bourse said foreign investors unloaded a net 261
million ringgit ($67 million) on the day.
The ringgit weakened past 3.9000 per dollar on Thursday for
the first time since the Asian financial crisis 17 years ago as
concern grew over a corruption scandal embroiling the prime
minister and weakness in commodity prices.
Indexes in Thailand and Indonesia reversed
their previous day's gains, while the Philippines snapped
a six-day winning streak, reflecting the heightened expectations
of a possible interest rate hike in the United States.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed almost 1 percent
lower, with most shares losing ground after a swift rebound in
the previous session.
Singapore finished up 0.17 percent in a range-bound
session. The city-state's stock market will be closed from
Friday through Monday.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3196.66 3191.39 +0.17
Kuala Lumpur 1694.64 1725.56 -1.79
Bangkok 1430.58 1436.36 -0.40
Jakarta 4806.56 4850.53 -0.91
Manila 7589.95 7662.55 -0.95
Ho Chi Minh 601.04 607.08 -0.99
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3196.66 3365.15 -5.01
Kuala Lumpur 1694.64 1761.25 -3.78
Bangkok 1430.58 1497.67 -4.48
Jakarta 4806.56 5226.95 -8.04
Manila 7589.95 7230.57 +4.97
Ho Chi Minh 601.04 545.63 +10.16
($1 = 3.9040 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)