BANGKOK, Aug 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, with the Malaysian index sliding to its lowest in nearly eight months as the ringgit hit another pre-peg 17-year low, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data for direction on interest rates. The Kuala Lumpur composite index was down 0.7 percent, its lowest close since December and down 2.4 percent on the week, the region's second-worst performer. Shares of Maybank shed 1.2 percent, among most actively traded. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 279 million ringgit ($71.14 million) on the day, a third straight day of net selling, stock exchange data showed. Stocks in the region performed poorly on the week ahead of U.S. jobs data for July that could spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as early as next month. Thailand reversed gains from the previous week amid foreign outflows. Indonesia and Singapore both posted a third straight week of losses, while the Philippines declined for the second straight week. The Singapore stock market was closed on Friday, and will reopen Tuesday. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 0.45 percent on the day, trimming its weekly fall to 2.8 percent, the region's worst performer. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Kuala Lumpur 1682.65 1694.64 -0.71 Bangkok 1428.79 1430.58 -0.13 Jakarta 4770.30 4806.56 -0.75 Manila 7532.52 7589.95 -0.76 Ho Chi Minh 603.76 601.04 +0.45 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore -- 3365.15 -5.01 Kuala Lumpur 1682.65 1761.25 -4.46 Bangkok 1428.79 1497.67 -4.60 Jakarta 4770.30 5226.95 -8.74 Manila 7532.52 7230.57 +4.18 Ho Chi Minh 603.76 545.63 +10.65 ($1 = 3.9220 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)