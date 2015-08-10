BANGKOK, Aug 10 Malaysian stocks fell to their
lowest in more than two years on Monday amid a fall in the
ringgit while energy-related shares in the region took a hit as
investors sold off risky assets due to weaker global oil prices.
The Kuala Lumpur composite index shed 1.68 percent
to 1,654.37, its lowest close since March 2013, as the ringgit
hit its weakest since September 1998.
The Indonesian index fell 0.5 percent as foreign
investors sold a net 114.4 billion rupiah ($8.44 million) worth
of shares, a fifth straight day of sales. Coal miners such as
Indo Tambangraya and Adaro Energy were among
the decliners.
The Philippine index erased most early gains, ending
nearly flat amid foreign-led selling in energy shares with First
Gen Corp hitting a three-week low.
Bangkok's SET index eased 0.6 percent in the final
week of the quarterly reporting season. Shares of Thai Airways
International Pcl fell 0.8 percent ahead of its
earnings results due on Tuesday.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed 1.78 percent higher, its biggest jump since July 22, led
by Vinamilk and BaoViet Holdings.
The Singapore market was closed for National Day holidays.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Kuala Lumpur 1654.37 1682.65 -1.68
Bangkok 1420.13 1428.79 -0.61
Jakarta 4748.95 4770.30 -0.45
Manila 7534.35 7532.52 +0.02
Ho Chi Minh 614.53 603.76 +1.78
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore -- 3365.15 -5.01
Kuala Lumpur 1654.37 1761.25 -6.07
Bangkok 1420.13 1497.67 -5.18
Jakarta 4748.95 5226.95 -9.14
Manila 7534.35 7230.57 +4.20
Ho Chi Minh 614.53 545.63 +12.63
($1 = 13,548.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)