BANGKOK, Aug 13 Stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia
snapped a five-day losing streak, while Singapore rebounded on
Thursday, as battered regional currencies recovered but outflows
in Southeast Asia suggested funds were still cautious after
China's yuan move.
Indonesia was an outperformer, with stocks measured by the
broader Jakarta composite index up 2.3 percent, after
falling for a fifth straight day in the previous session to its
lowest closing level since Feb. 2014.
Palm oil producers such as Astra Agro Lestari and
Sinarmas Agro Resources and Technology rallied on
expectation they would benefit from a weaker rupiah.
Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as the
yuan's decline slowed following Chinese central bank efforts to
calm global markets after its devaluation earlier this week.
Indonesia posted net foreign selling of 1.17 trillion rupiah
($85.15 million), for the eighth straight day, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Malaysia gained 0.7 percent as local institutions
bought shares, while foreign investors sold a net 111 million
ringgit ($27.69 million), for the sixth successive day, stock
exchange data showed.
Singapore rose 1 percent, its first gain in three
days. Thai stocks were down 0.3 percent, trimming some
early losses, with foreign investors net sellers for an eighth
day.
The Philippine index ended lower for a second day and
Vietnam fell for a third straight day to a six-week low
after the central bank widened its currency trading band.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3091.78 3061.49 +0.99
Kuala Lumpur 1621.62 1609.93 +0.73
Bangkok 1404.15 1408.32 -0.30
Jakarta 4584.25 4479.49 +2.34
Manila 7439.80 7495.43 -0.74
Ho Chi Minh 594.26 604.24 -1.65
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3091.78 3365.15 -8.12
Kuala Lumpur 1621.62 1761.25 -7.93
Bangkok 1404.15 1497.67 -6.24
Jakarta 4584.25 5226.95 -12.30
Manila 7439.80 7230.57 +2.89
Ho Chi Minh 594.26 545.63 +8.91
($1 = 13,740.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.0080 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)