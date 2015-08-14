BANGKOK, Aug 14 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday, with the Malaysian stock index hitting a
near 3-year low as a weakening ringgit and tumbling global oil
prices prompted investors to cut holdings in regional energy
shares.
The Kuala Lumpur composite index was down nearly 2
percent, its lowest since Nov. 2012. Shares of oil and gas
services firm Sapurakencana Petroleum Bhd and
electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd topped losers.
The index is poised for a weekly loss of 5.4 percent, the
worst since Oct. 2008 as the ringgit marked a fresh
pre-peg 17-year low, with a fall in oil prices increasing
concerns about the country's exports.
Large-cap energy shares in the region such as PTT
Exploration and Production Pcl and Aboitiz Power Corp
, were among the biggest percentage losers as U.S. crude
oil prices fell below $42 a barrel on Friday.
In Indonesia, shares turned weaker after a rebound
on Thursday, while the Philippines eased after its
central bank decided late on Thursday to keep its benchmark
interest rate unchanged.
Vietnam edged down 0.62 percent at the break, with
most blue chips losing ground after the central bank widened its
currency trading band.
Singapore advanced for a second day as bargain
hunting continued. In Bangkok, the broader SET index
edged slightly higher after a fifth straight fall on Thursday.
"There is no catalyst to drive the market up today. The
latest U.S. data again supports the view the Fed could raise
interest rates, which does not bode well for market sentiment,"
broker Asian Wealth Securities in Bangkok said in a report.
All Southeast Asian stock indexes are set to post losses on
the week as the yuan devaluation hit regional currencies, with
Indonesia's Jakarta composite index heading for a 4.2 percent
drop, the second worst after Malaysia.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0545 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3106.75 3091.78 +0.48
Kuala Lumpur 1591.55 1621.62 -1.85
Bangkok 1406.36 1404.15 +0.16
Jakarta 4569.95 4584.25 -0.31
Manila 7417.29 7439.80 -0.30
Ho Chi Minh 590.56 594.26 -0.62
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)