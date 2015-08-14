BANGKOK, Aug 14 Malaysia's main stock index
posted the worst weekly drop in almost seven years on Friday
amid a fall in the ringgit and foreign outflows but
oversold stocks in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia rebounded
after late buying.
The ringgit hit a fresh pre-peg 17-year low after a
fall in oil prices increased concerns over Malaysia's exports.
The Malaysian bourse posted outflows through the week, with
net foreign selling on Friday worth 404 million ringgit ($99
million).
The Kuala Lumpur composite index closed down 1.5
percent on the day and 5 percent lower on the week, the biggest
weekly loss since October 2008.
Singapore's index gained for a second day, trimming
its weekly loss to 2.6 percent. The Thai index ended
five days of declines, slipping 1 percent on the week. Indonesia
erased early losses, with a 3.9 percent fall on the
week.
Volatility in regional currencies after China's yuan
devaluation prompted investors to cash in on recent gainers,
with Philippines down for a third day and posting a
weekly loss of 1.7 percent.
Vietnam, the region's strongest performer this year,
marked a fourth straight fall, with a decline of 2.4 percent on
the week, partially dragged down by the State Bank of Vietnam
doubling its dollar/dong trading band to counter the yuan's fall
on Wednesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3114.25 3091.78 +0.73
Kuala Lumpur 1596.82 1621.62 -1.53
Bangkok 1413.92 1404.15 +0.70
Jakarta 4585.39 4584.25 +0.02
Manila 7408.44 7439.80 -0.42
Ho Chi Minh 589.03 594.26 -0.88
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3114.25 3365.15 -7.46
Kuala Lumpur 1596.82 1761.25 -9.34
Bangkok 1413.92 1497.67 -5.59
Jakarta 4585.39 5226.95 -12.27
Manila 7408.44 7230.57 +2.46
Ho Chi Minh 589.03 545.63 +7.95
($1 = 4.0750 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)