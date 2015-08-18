BANGKOK, Aug 18 Thai stocks hit a near 1-1/2-year low on Tuesday as a deadly bombing in central Bangkok dented the outlook of tourism industry while Indonesian shares retreated after weak trade data in July and the central bank's expected interest rate decision. The Thai key SET index ended down 2.6 percent at 1,372.61, the lowest close since March 2014, on heavy volume, which was two times the 30-day average. The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold a net 6.9 billion baht ($194.1 million), the biggest one-day outflow since December. The baht slid to the weakest level in more than six years. Shares of Central Plaza Hotel plunged almost 13 percent and Airports of Thailand dropped 6.6 percent amid selloffs in tourism-related stocks. Thai authorities said they were looking for a suspect seen on closed-circuit television footage near a popular shrine where a bomb blast late on Monday killed 22 people, including nine foreigners from several Asian countries. Indonesia's index was down 1.6 percent after data showed worse-than-expected falls in July exports and imports, while Bank Indonesia held its benchmark interest rate steady as expected to maintain stability in the rupiah. Other markets ended the day mixed, with Singapore giving up early gains, the Philippines ending a tad lower. Malaysia rebounded, ending a two-day losing streak, while Vietnam notched up gains on the back of banking stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3049.65 3067.35 -0.58 Kuala Lumpur 1579.60 1572.54 +0.45 Bangkok 1372.61 1408.74 -2.56 Jakarta 4510.48 4585.39 -1.63 Manila 7333.45 7336.84 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 580.22 573.15 -1.23 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3049.65 3365.15 -9.38 Kuala Lumpur 1579.60 1761.25 -10.31 Bangkok 1372.61 1497.67 -8.35 Jakarta 4510.48 5226.95 -13.71 Manila 7333.45 7230.57 +1.42 Ho Chi Minh 580.22 545.63 +6.34 ($1 = 35.5500 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)