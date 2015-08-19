BANGKOK, Aug 19 Thai shares staged a mild
rebound on Wednesday as domestic investors hunted for bargains,
while stocks in Vietnam retreated after the central bank
devalued the dong for the third time this year to support
exports.
The Thai SET index ended the day up 0.5 percent,
recovering from Tuesday's near 3 percent drop, with domestic
institutions and retail investors buying shares.
The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold a net 4.6
billion baht ($129.3 million), extending their selling to a
second straight day after a deadly bomb blast in central Bangkok
raised concerns about the outlook of tourism industry.
The Thai baht hit a six-year trough as foreign
investors on Tuesday reported their largest stock selling in
more than 1-1/2 years.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.41 percent
after the central bank depreciated the Vietnamese dong and
raised its trading band, with large-cap shares mixed in steady
volume.
Stocks in Malaysia trimmed some early gains after
July inflation picked up more than expected.
Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines
were little changed after rangebound trading in line with
broader Asia. Investors awaited minutes from
last month's Federal Reserve meeting for any hints on U.S rate
hike plans.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3041.25 3049.65 -0.28
Kuala Lumpur 1582.44 1579.60 +0.18
Bangkok 1379.12 1372.61 +0.47
Jakarta 4484.24 4510.48 -0.58
Manila 7344.73 7333.45 +0.15
Ho Chi Minh 577.82 580.22 -0.41
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3041.25 3365.15 -9.63
Kuala Lumpur 1582.44 1761.25 -10.15
Bangkok 1379.12 1497.67 -7.92
Jakarta 4484.24 5226.95 -14.21
Manila 7344.73 7230.57 +1.58
Ho Chi Minh 577.82 545.63 +5.90
($1 = 35.5800 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)