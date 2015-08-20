BANGKOK, Aug 20 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, hit by outflows and selling in oil shares, with Philippine stocks closing near their lowest level this year ahead of holiday. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 1.9 percent after a 0.4 percent loss on the previous day when the central bank devalued the dong. The Philippine stock index ended the day down 0.9 percent at 7,278.98, the lowest close since Jan. 6. Stock exchange data showed foreign investors sold shares worth a net 1.2 billion peso ($26 million), including shares of energy firm Energy Development Corp which dropped almost 3 percent. The stock market is closed on Friday, reopening on Monday. Thai SET index shed 0.5 percent, reversing the modest gain on Wednesday. The market saw foreign outflows for a third straight day after the deadly bomb blast in central Bangkok, with a net foreign selling worth 4.7 billion baht ($131.9 million). Malaysia's key index regained some early lost ground. Indexes in Singapore and Indonesia both hit their lowest closing level since February 2014. Broker Citi have cut its Indonesia's key index target to 5,000 for end-2015 and 5,700 for end-2016, citing economic slowdown and poor progress in infrastructure-related projects, according to the broker's report dated Aug. 20. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3009.78 3041.25 -1.03 Kuala Lumpur 1577.41 1582.44 -0.32 Bangkok 1372.53 1379.12 -0.48 Jakarta 4441.91 4484.24 -0.94 Manila 7278.98 7344.73 -0.90 Ho Chi Minh 566.69 577.82 -1.93 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3009.78 3365.15 -10.56 Kuala Lumpur 1577.41 1761.25 -10.44 Bangkok 1372.53 1497.67 -8.36 Jakarta 4441.91 5226.95 -15.02 Manila 7278.98 7230.57 +0.67 Ho Chi Minh 566.69 545.63 +3.86 ($1 = 46.6300 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 35.6300 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)