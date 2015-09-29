Sept 29 Southeast Asian stock markets were
mostly weaker on Tuesday as investors awaited direction from key
economic data later this week to assess the health of the global
economy, while Indonesian shares recouped losses on stimulus
hopes.
The Jakarta Composite Index, which fell 2 percent to
a two-year low earlier in the session, recovered and was up 0.11
percent at 0820 GMT.
"Market is firmer now partly due to a technical rebound,
since the market has posted losses for five consecutive days,
and some expectation on the government's second instalment of
stimulus package helps a little bit," said Harry Su, head of
research at Bahana Securities in Jakarta.
Chief economics minister Darmin Nasution said Indonesia will
announce the second instalment of a stimulus package later on
Tuesday aimed at supporting the rupiah and reviving growth in
Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Other markets traded mostly down ahead of key economic data.
Japan's industrial production data is scheduled for Wednesday,
China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on Thursday and
U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.
Shares in Singapore Malaysia and Thailand
were trading lower.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell on investor caution
after a central bank rate cut, despite government data that
showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in five years in the
first nine months of 2015.
Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar
sagged on Tuesday, pulled down by sharp losses on Wall Street
after weak Chinese data rekindled worries about its fragile
economy.
The Philippine stock index, bucking the trend, was up
0.6 percent.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0817 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2780.65 2791.92 -0.40
Kuala Lumpur 1601.30 1608.43 -0.44
Bangkok 1349.03 1352.13 -0.23
Jakarta 4225.00 4120.50 +0.11
Manila 6859.29 6815.59 +0.64
Ho Chi Minh 561.19 564.88 -0.65
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Sunil Nair)