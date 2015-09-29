Sept 29 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
weaker on Tuesday as investors looked for cues on global
economic health from key economic data later this week, while
Indonesian shares recovered strongly on fresh government
stimulus measures.
The Jakarta Composite Index fell more than 2 percent
to a two-year low earlier in the session, but recovered strongly
to close 1.4 percent higher.
Harry Su, head of research at Bahana Securities in Jakarta,
said expectation over a second stimulus package helped stocks
recover.
Indonesia on Tuesday announced its second package of
economic stimulus measures in three weeks, increasing efforts to
lure investment, prop up the battered rupiah and revive growth
in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Other markets traded mostly down ahead of key global
economic data. Japan's industrial production data is scheduled
for Wednesday, China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on
Thursday and U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.
Malaysia saw net foreign outflow of $48.50 million,
Indonesia $35.62 million, and Thailand saw $75.89 million in
outflows.
Shares in Singapore Malaysia and Thailand
edged down.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, the best performer in
the region so far this year, fell 0.7 percent to the lowest
level in over three weeks, with most shares losing ground
despite upbeat economic data.
Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar
sagged on Tuesday, pulled down by sharp losses on Wall Street
after weak Chinese data rekindled worries about its fragile
economy.
The Philippine stock index, bucking the trend, was up
0.6 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2787.94 2791.92 -0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1603.32 1608.43 -0.32
Bangkok 1348.84 1352.13 -0.24
Jakarta 4178.41 4120.50 -1.41
Manila 6859.29 6815.59 +0.64
Ho Chi Minh 561.19 564.88 -0.96
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2787.94 3365.15 -17.15
Kuala Lumpur 1603.32 1761.25 -8.97
Bangkok 1348.84 1497.67 -9.94
Jakarta 4178.41 5226.95 -20.06
Manila 6859.29 7230.57 -5.13
Ho Chi Minh 561.19 545.63 +2.85
($1 = 4.4560 ringgit)
($1 = 14,680.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 36.4400 baht)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)