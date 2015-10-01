Oct 1 All Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, led by Singapore and Indonesia, tracking gains in regional markets, but investors still awaited cues from U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) gained 0.8 percent by midday to its highest level since Sept. 23. "The positive movement in market today mostly stemmed from the government's second economic policy package, while the better-than-expected Chinese PMI provided support to commodity prices," said Muhammad Wafi, an analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. Indonesia announced the second instalment of a stimulus package aimed at supporting the rupiah and reviving growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy. The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September was slightly down from August but was a touch higher than a preliminary reading, a survey released on Thursday showed. Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta, said investors are waiting for U.S. jobs data as the data so far has been mixed, which may not prompt the Fed for a rate hike this month. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index was up 0.9 percent, led by financials, while Malaysia was up 0.5 percent. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, Thai SET index, Philippines stocks were each up 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0636 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2814.11 2790.89 +0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1629.45 1621.04 +0.52 Bangkok 1353.10 1349.00 +0.30 Jakarta 4259.15 4223.91 +0.83 Manila 6913.20 6893.98 +0.28 Ho Chi Minh 564.52 562.64 +0.33 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anand Basu)