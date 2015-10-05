BANGKOK, Oct 5 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday, in line with Asia as expectations the U.S. Fed
would hike interest rates this year faded after
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, with the key Indonesian
index posting its best gain in nearly six weeks.
The Jakarta composite index jumped 3.2 percent, its
biggest single-day gain since Aug. 27, while Singapore shares
advanced 2.1 percent and the Philippine index
increased 1.6 percent.
Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam ended
more than 1 percent higher.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2851.25 2793.15 +2.08
Kuala Lumpur 1647.59 1628.80 +1.15
Bangkok 1363.17 1346.35 +1.25
Jakarta 4343.70 4207.80 +3.23
Manila 6961.93 6850.61 +1.62
Ho Chi Minh 570.00 562.31 +1.37
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2851.25 3365.15 -15.27
Kuala Lumpur 1647.59 1761.25 -6.45
Bangkok 1363.17 1497.67 -8.98
Jakarta 4343.70 5226.95 -16.90
Manila 6961.93 7230.57 -3.72
Ho Chi Minh 570.00 545.63 +4.47
($1 = 36.3500 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)