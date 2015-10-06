BANGKOK, Oct 6 Indonesian key index hit a more
than five-week high on Tuesday amid a strengthening rupiah and
inflows boosting large caps, while stocks in Malaysia and
Vietnam climbed to their multi-week highs following a pacific
trade deal.
The Jakarta composite index jumped 2.4 percent to
its highest close since Aug. 31. Foreign investors bought shares
worth a net 845 billion rupiah ($59.3 million), including Bank
Rakyat Indonesia and Astra International.
The rupiah rose and led gains among emerging Asian
currencies as foreign investors sought higher yields on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may hold off raising
interest rates, also giving a boost to global stock markets.
Twelve Pacific Rim countries on Monday reached the most
ambitious trade pact in a generation, aiming to liberalize
commerce in 40 percent of the world's economy in a deal that
faces skepticism from U.S. lawmakers.
Kuala Lumpur composite index ended up 0.9 percent to
close at its highest level since Sept. 18, with Vietnam
ending at its highest close since Aug. 14 amid hopes of greater
access to Japan and U.S. economies.
Singapore's index advanced to a near four-week high
and the Philippine index climbed to a more than two-week
high. The Thai index erased some early gains amid
selling in banking stocks on expectations of weak third quarter
earnings.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2897.41 2851.25 +1.62
Kuala Lumpur 1662.51 1647.59 +0.91
Bangkok 1370.69 1363.17 +0.55
Jakarta 4445.78 4343.70 +2.35
Manila 7055.49 6961.93 +1.34
Ho Chi Minh 581.29 570.00 +1.98
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2897.41 3365.15 -13.90
Kuala Lumpur 1662.51 1761.25 -5.61
Bangkok 1370.69 1497.67 -8.48
Jakarta 4445.78 5226.95 -14.95
Manila 7055.49 7230.57 -2.42
Ho Chi Minh 581.29 545.63 +6.54
($1 = 14,241.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)