BANGKOK, Oct 13 Indonesia's main stock index posted its biggest drop in more than seven weeks on Tuesday while most others in Southeast Asia gave up recent gains amid falls in regional currencies and as investors braced for a weak quarterly reporting season. The Jakarta composite index shed 3.2 percent, the biggest single-day percentage loss since Aug. 24, erasing some of the 10 percent gain over the past six sessions. Banks led among losers amid expectations of weak third-quarter results due from this week. Malaysia's key index ended slightly higher after modest losses earlier and after a sixth straight gain on Monday. Indonesia and Malaysia both will be closed on Wednesday for a market holiday. The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit , commodity currencies in Asia, led losses in regional units after oil prices slumped. Indexes in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam all snapped days of rising streaks which had been mainly driven by expectations of a U.S. Fed rate lift-off to early next year. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2984.88 3032.11 -1.56 Kuala Lumpur 1711.14 1709.86 +0.07 Bangkok 1406.69 1412.49 -0.41 Jakarta 4483.08 4630.71 -3.19 Manila 7013.44 7150.29 -1.91 Ho Chi Minh 590.84 592.10 -0.21 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2984.88 3365.15 -11.30 Kuala Lumpur 1711.14 1761.25 -2.85 Bangkok 1406.69 1497.67 -6.07 Jakarta 4483.08 5226.95 -14.23 Manila 7013.44 7230.57 -3.00 Ho Chi Minh 590.84 545.63 +8.29 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)