BANGKOK, June 10 Thai shares rose to a near eight-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by a rally in Thai Airways after the military government said it would tackle expenses at state firms, while the Malaysian index ended at a near two-week high on plantation stocks. Thai key SET index finished up 0.8 percent at 1,469.19, the highest since Oct. 18, 2013. Thai Airways International shares jumped 8.2 percent, their best gain in almost five months. Malaysia's main index rose 0.7 percent to 1,876.61, the highest closes since May 29. Shares of plantation firms PPB Group and Kuala Lumpur Kepong were among top percentage gainers. Indonesian shares outperformed in the region as banking shares, such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri , recovered from recent losses. Jakarta's composite Index gained 1.3 percent to its highest in about two weeks. The market focus was Bank Indonesia's meeting on Thursday when the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate unchanged to maintain economic growth amid growing pressure on its exports, a Reuters poll showed. Philippine shares were among weak spots after data showed April's exports hit a three-month low. The Philippine main index eased 0.4 percent, led by losses in large caps including SM Investment and Ayala Land. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.53 426.91 +0.15 Singapore 3293.82 3305.20 -0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1876.61 1863.69 +0.69 Bangkok 1469.19 1457.30 +0.82 Jakarta 4946.09 4885.08 +1.25 Manila 6777.98 6802.73 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 566.89 565.61 +0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.53 388.37 +10.08 Singapore 3293.82 3167.43 +3.99 Kuala Lumpur 1876.61 1866.96 +0.52 Bangkok 1469.19 1298.71 +13.13 Jakarta 4946.09 4274.18 +15.72 Manila 6777.98 5889.83 +15.08 Ho Chi Minh 566.89 504.63 +12.34 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)