BANGKOK, June 10 Thai shares rose to a near
eight-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by a rally in Thai Airways
after the military government said it would tackle expenses at
state firms, while the Malaysian index ended at a near two-week
high on plantation stocks.
Thai key SET index finished up 0.8 percent at
1,469.19, the highest since Oct. 18, 2013. Thai Airways
International shares jumped 8.2 percent, their best
gain in almost five months.
Malaysia's main index rose 0.7 percent to 1,876.61,
the highest closes since May 29. Shares of plantation firms PPB
Group and Kuala Lumpur Kepong were among top
percentage gainers.
Indonesian shares outperformed in the region as banking
shares, such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri
, recovered from recent losses. Jakarta's composite
Index gained 1.3 percent to its highest in about two
weeks.
The market focus was Bank Indonesia's meeting on Thursday
when the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark policy
rate unchanged to maintain economic growth amid growing pressure
on its exports, a Reuters poll showed.
Philippine shares were among weak spots after data showed
April's exports hit a three-month low. The Philippine main index
eased 0.4 percent, led by losses in large caps including
SM Investment and Ayala Land.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 427.53 426.91 +0.15
Singapore 3293.82 3305.20 -0.34
Kuala Lumpur 1876.61 1863.69 +0.69
Bangkok 1469.19 1457.30 +0.82
Jakarta 4946.09 4885.08 +1.25
Manila 6777.98 6802.73 -0.36
Ho Chi Minh 566.89 565.61 +0.23
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 427.53 388.37 +10.08
Singapore 3293.82 3167.43 +3.99
Kuala Lumpur 1876.61 1866.96 +0.52
Bangkok 1469.19 1298.71 +13.13
Jakarta 4946.09 4274.18 +15.72
Manila 6777.98 5889.83 +15.08
Ho Chi Minh 566.89 504.63 +12.34
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)