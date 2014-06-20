BANGKOK, June 20 Stocks in Malaysia touched a one-month high while Thai shares extended gains for a second session on Friday, with investors piling into shares of energy and plantation firms as oil held near $115 a barrel and palm oil futures headed for a strong gain on week. Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended up 0.2 percent at 1,885.72, its highest since May 19, amid brisk buying in Sapurakencana Petroleum and Sime Darby. Bangkok's SET index added 0.4 percent, with PTT Exploration and Production rising to a near-six-month high. An increase of $1/bbl in the average crude oil price above its base case of $105/bbl would boost PTTEP's earnings by 1.3 percent, broker CIMB said in a report. Malaysia ended the week 0.5 percent higher while Thailand notched up a 0.8 percent gain on the week. Others in Southeast Asia posted a weekly loss as tensions in Iraq weighed on broader sentiment. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.76 424.30 -0.13 Singapore 3258.80 3269.02 -0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1885.72 1881.48 +0.23 Bangkok 1467.29 1461.91 +0.37 Jakarta 4847.70 4864.27 -0.34 Manila 6730.96 6699.39 +0.47 Ho Chi Minh 560.78 567.35 -1.16 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.76 388.37 +9.11 Singapore 3258.80 3167.43 +2.88 Kuala Lumpur 1885.72 1866.96 +1.00 Bangkok 1467.29 1298.71 +12.98 Jakarta 4847.70 4274.18 +13.42 Manila 6730.96 5889.83 +14.28 Ho Chi Minh 560.78 504.63 +11.13 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)