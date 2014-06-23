(Corrects typo in headline) June 23 Thai shares extended gains for a third session on Monday to a near one-week closing high, led by energy stocks as oil prices firmed up due to escalating violence in Iraq. Thailand's SET index closed at its highest since June 17, with oil majors PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl gaining 1 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. Brent crude oil prices rose towards a nine-month high above $115 a barrel on concerns that unrest in Iraq, where Sunni insurgents seized control of more towns over the weekend, could disrupt supply. . Some Southeast Asian stock markets ended firmer on Monday, aided by upbeat news from China's factory sector and fresh highs on Wall Street, boosting investor appetite for riskier assets. Activity in China's factory sector expanded in June for the first time in six months as new orders surged, a preliminary HSBC survey showed on Monday, offering new signs the economy is stabilising thanks to Beijing's measures to shore up growth. "The SET index advanced along with regional bullish sentiment on better-than-expected China HSBC PMI for June. Banks put pressure on the market as most of them reported a loan growth drop in May," said Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist at broker Phillip Securities. Charnyingyong expects the index to trade sideways for a while, awaiting fresh market-moving news, particularly the progress of infrastructure projects, political and energy reforms. In Jakarta, Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk plunged to a 11-year low after its failure to gain approval from bondholders to change the terms of $375 million worth of bonds due Aug. 5 sparked fears of a potential default. Malaysia and Bangkok witnessed foreign outflows of $17.02 million and $20.22 million respectively. Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore ended slightly weaker. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.95 423.80 +0.04 Singapore 3257.40 3258.80 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1883.96 1885.72 -0.09 Bangkok 1468.70 1467.29 +0.10 Jakarta 4842.13 4847.70 -0.11 Manila 6761.99 6730.96 +0.46 Ho Chi Minh 565.92 560.78 +0.92 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.95 388.37 +9.16 Singapore 3257.40 3167.43 +2.84 Kuala Lumpur 1883.96 1866.96 +0.91 Bangkok 1468.70 1298.71 +13.09 Jakarta 4842.13 4274.18 +13.29 Manila 6761.99 5889.83 +14.81 Ho Chi Minh 565.92 504.63 +12.15 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgits) ($1 = 32.3500 Thai Baht) ($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiahs) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)