June 24 Most Southeast Asian indexes rose on Tuesday tracking Asian markets, bolstered by encouraging manufacturing data from China, Japan, and the United States that pointed to a recovery in global economic growth. Manufacturing surveys, leading indicators of output trends, showed factory activity in the U.S., China and Japan rose strongly in May. Thai shares, however, bucked the larger trend in the region to fall 0.9 percent led by banks, after most lenders reported a drop in loan growth in May. Krung Thai Bank PCL and Siam Commercial Bank PCL fell 2.9 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. In Jakarta, Shares of PT Bumi Resources Tbk surged nearly 22 percent after a sharp sell-off the previous day that saw it hitting a 11-year low, on concerns about the coal miner's ability to repay debt. In Singapore, commodities trader Olam International Ltd , traded 0.41 percent firmer at 0707 GMT after it said it had sold an 80 percent stake in its Australian grains business to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $64 million. For Asian companies click For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0646 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.99 423.97 +0.00 Singapore 3266.02 3257.40 +0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1886.69 1883.96 +0.14 Bangkok 1455.29 1468.70 -0.91 Jakarta 4867.02 4842.13 +0.51 Manila 6788.88 6761.99 +0.40 Ho Chi Minh 568.65 565.92 +0.48 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)