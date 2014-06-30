BANGKOK, June 30 The Thai index hit a nine-month
high on Monday, marking its best quarter in more than a year, as
a positive economic outlook lifted appetite for risk assets,
while Indonesian shares rose modestly on the quarter in the
run-up to the July presidential election.
Thailand's central bank signalled on Monday that Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy would avoid a recession this
quarter and said manufacturing and consumption had "started to
show signs of recovery" in May.
Active buying was seen in large-cap energy and bank shares
led by top energy firm PTT and leading lender Bangkok
Bank, with positive economic prospects supportive to
earnings outlooks.
Foreign investors bought shares for a second session, adding
a net 2.4 billion baht ($74 million), after Friday's net
purchase of 1.9 billion baht ($58.55 million), Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.2 percent on the
day, notching up a gain of nearly 8 percent on the quarter,
making it Southeast Asia's best performer.
Jakarta's composite index climbed almost 1 percent
to a near two-week high, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia,
the third largest stock by market value, and Telkom Indonesia
, the fourth biggest, among those actively traded.
The benchmark ended up 2.3 percent in the second quarter
after a 11.6 percent rally in the first. The lack of clarity on
next month's election has kept most investors on the sidelines,
broker Danaseksa said in a report.
"Overall, investors may prefer to add to their positions
once confirmation of Jokowi's victory is known, rather than
taking the risk of accumulating now despite the market's recent
weakness," the broker said.
Major markets in Southeast Asia had a positive quarter, with
the Philippines up 6.5 percent, Singapore 2.1
percent higher and Malaysia adding 1.8 percent, but
Vietnam fell 2.3 percent, its first in four quarters.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 427.76 426.16 +0.37
Singapore 3255.67 3271.05 -0.47
Kuala Lumpur 1882.71 1880.93 +0.09
Bangkok 1485.75 1483.24 +0.17
Jakarta 4878.58 4845.13 +0.69
Manila 6844.31 6842.15 +0.03
Ho Chi Minh 578.13 578.82 -0.12
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 427.76 388.37 +10.14
Singapore 3255.67 3167.43 +2.79
Kuala Lumpur 1882.71 1866.96 +0.84
Bangkok 1485.75 1298.71 +14.40
Jakarta 4878.58 4274.18 +14.14
Manila 6844.31 5889.83 +16.21
Ho Chi Minh 578.13 504.63 +14.57
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 32.45 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)