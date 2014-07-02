BANGKOK, July 2 The Thai index rose to its
highest in almost a year on Wednesday, as banking stocks scaled
new highs on optimism about the domestic economy, while
Indonesian shares were rangebound amid a weaker rupiah and
foreign selling in large caps.
Investors looked forward to better business conditions and
an improved loan growth outlook for Thai banks after the central
bank this week signalled the economy would avoid recession this
quarter and said it expected a strong recovery next year.
Large cap banks' shares were among the top 30 by turnover.
Siam Commercial Bank touched a nine-month high and
Kasikornbank climbed to a 13-month peak in active
buying.
Shares of the state-run Krung Thai Bank rose to an
eight-month high. The bank told analysts in a meeting that it
expected a more encouraging outlook for loan demand and credit
quality from the second half onwards, CIMB said in note dated
June 30.
"We share the same view and believe that KTB is more ready
than ever to exploit the positive economic momentum," the broker
said.
Bangkok's key SET index was up 0.3 percent at
1,489.63 at midday, after earlier rising to 1,494.54, its
highest since July 25.
Jakarta's composite index was nearly flat, with
shares of Bank Mandiri and Semen Indonesia
among the losers, while stock exchange data showed foreign
investors were net sellers in stocks.
The rupiah fell on fresh concerns over the
country's current account deficit and uncertainty over the
presidential election next week.
Singapore's property shares, including Hongkong Land
Holdings Ltd, rebounded after a fall on Tuesday due to
weak industry data. The benchmark Straits Times Index
gained 0.5 percent, coming off a near two-month low hit in the
previous session.
Stocks in Malaysia, the Philippines and
Vietnam were slightly higher while Asian stocks rose to a
three-year peak after a round of upbeat global economic data
whetted risk appetites and helped Wall Street taste all-time
highs.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0630 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 428.34 427.44 +0.21
Singapore 3259.45 3242.64 +0.52
Kuala Lumpur 1882.02 1879.12 +0.13
Bangkok 1489.63 1485.75 +0.26
Jakarta 4885.00 4884.82 0.00
Manila 6833.24 6826.61 +0.10
Ho Chi Minh 581.26 578.07 +0.55
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)