BANGKOK, July 2 Thai stocks extended gains to a
near one-year high on Wednesday as economic optimism and
improving prospects of loan demand boosted banking shares, while
others in Southeast Asia rose amid foreign fund inflows.
Active buying in Thailand's top four banks helped the SET
index rise for a fifth straight session, its longest
winning streak in a month. It ended up 0.4 percent at 1,491.81,
its highest close since July 24.
Bangkok Bank jumped 3.4 percent to about a
seven-month high, while state-run Krung Thai Bank also
rose 3.4 percent to an eight-month high.
Stocks in Indonesia rose for a third consecutive
session to their highest in more than two weeks. Foreign
investors were net buyers for a third session, adding 274
billion rupiah ($23 million) on Wednesday.
Share markets in Singapore, Malaysia, the
Philippines and Vietnam recovered from losses on
Tuesday as Asian stocks hit a three-year peak in the wake of
upbeat global economic data.
Net foreign purchases on the Malaysian bourse were 156
million ringgit ($48.7 million), while in the Philippines
foreign buying continued for a seventh day, with net buying of
402.6 million peso ($9.2 million).
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 429.49 427.44 +0.48
Singapore 3263.91 3242.64 +0.66
Kuala Lumpur 1886.84 1879.12 +0.41
Bangkok 1491.81 1485.75 +0.41
Jakarta 4908.27 4884.83 +0.48
Manila 6850.60 6826.61 +0.35
Ho Chi Minh 578.80 578.07 +0.13
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 429.49 388.37 +10.59
Singapore 3263.91 3167.43 +3.05
Kuala Lumpur 1886.84 1866.96 +1.06
Bangkok 1491.81 1298.71 +14.87
Jakarta 4908.27 4274.18 +14.84
Manila 6850.60 5889.83 +16.31
Ho Chi Minh 578.80 504.63 +14.70
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 43.6050 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 11905.0000 Rupiahs)
($1 = 3.2020 Malaysian Ringgits)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)