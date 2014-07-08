BANGKOK, July 8 Indonesian shares hit their
highest closing level in nearly eight weeks on Tuesday, helped
by foreign investors-led buying in large caps and banking
stocks, while the Philippine index fell after four days of gains
as domestic investors cashed in on recent gainers.
Jakarta's composite index advanced for a third day
and closed 0.7 percent higher at 5,024.71, the highest close
since May 16, as foreign investors bought a net 1.57 trillion
rupiah worth shares, their highest in nearly three weeks.
Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 6 percent
to an all-time high, while Bank Mandiri and Astra
International led among the actively traded stocks.
The Philippine index fell 0.7 percent to close at
6,948.5 amid profit-taking in recent gainers such as property
stocks.
Ayala Land fell 1.4 percent while Megaworld
dropped 0.21 percent.
The Thai SET index extended gain for a ninth day,
hitting its highest level in nearly one year, amid economic
optimism after an upbeat view by the National Economic and
Social Development Board (NESDB).
"There is a chance that the economy could grow 2.5 percent,"
NESDB Secretary-General Arkom Termpitayapaisit told reporters
after a meeting with the ruling military government's National
Council for Peace and Order on Tuesday.
NESDB said its 2014 GDP growth projection was 1.5-2.5
percent.
Singapore eased 0.25 percent, reversing Monday's
rise to an over three-week high. Vietnam rose for its
fifth straight session while Malaysia eked out more
gain, marking an all-time high for a second day.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 437.65 435.97 +0.39
Singapore 3283.34 3291.57 -0.25
Kuala Lumpur 1892.65 1892.50 +0.01
Bangkok 1507.58 1503.21 +0.29
Jakarta 5024.71 4989.03 +0.72
Manila 6948.52 6999.10 -0.72
Ho Chi Minh 591.47 590.69 +0.13
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 437.65 388.37 +12.69
Singapore 3283.34 3167.43 +3.66
Kuala Lumpur 1892.65 1866.96 +1.38
Bangkok 1507.58 1298.71 +16.08
Jakarta 5024.71 4274.18 +17.56
Manila 6948.52 5889.83 +17.97
Ho Chi Minh 591.47 504.63 +17.21
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 43.3600 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 11620.0000 Rupiahs)
(Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)