BANGKOK, July 15 Indonesia's key index rose on
Tuesday, led by large cap banks, while Thai shares retreated
from an over 13-month high as investors cashed in recent gainers
after twelve straight days of gains.
Jakarta's composite index closed up about 1 percent
after a combined 1.5 percent drop in the past two days. Shares
of Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat led the
rebound.
A key market focus is the official result of the
presidential election scheduled for July 22, according to
brokers.
Thai SET index eased 0.3 percent, trimming some of
the 4.7 percent gain since June 25. The index closed at 1,524.53
on the day, retreating from Monday's close of 1,529.23, the
highest since June 2013.
Shares of Siam Commercial Bank and PTT Global
Chemical were among losers.
Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines
edged slightly higher, in line with Asian stock markets
. Vietnam added 0.5 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 439.04 439.24 -0.04
Singapore 3291.42 3290.98 +0.01
Kuala Lumpur -- 1884.87 --
Bangkok 1524.53 1529.23 -0.31
Jakarta 5070.82 5021.06 +0.99
Manila 6834.04 6830.37 +0.05
Ho Chi Minh 589.31 586.23 +0.53
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 439.04 388.37 +13.05
Singapore 3291.42 3167.43 +3.91
Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 +0.96
Bangkok 1524.53 1298.71 +17.39
Jakarta 5070.82 4274.18 +18.64
Manila 6834.04 5889.83 +16.03
Ho Chi Minh 589.31 504.63 +16.78
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 11730.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)