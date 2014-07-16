July 16 All Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected economic growth in China, while Indonesian shares rose to a more than 13-month closing high on hopes Joko "Jokowi" Widodo would win the presidential election. The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.9 percent firmer at 5,113.93, its highest close since May 30, 2013. Indonesian shares saw foreign inflows of $31.78 million on Wednesday. Analysts said news on the vote count was boosting sentiment as it continued to point toward Jokowi winning the election. Gains were led by a 2.2 percent rise in Bank Central Asia . Optimism around a possible win for Jakarta Governor Jokowi, who is perceived as being market friendly, had sent stocks to an over-13-month high the day after the election. On Tuesday, several members of Indonesia's second-largest political party said they were considering joining Jokowi's camp, which could lead to a friendlier parliament that would help push through a reform agenda. The Thai stock index ended 0.4 percent firmer at its highest close since June 4, 2013 with $41.01 million in foreign inflows. Analysts expect further consolidation in Thai stocks. Singapore shares were up 0.2 percent while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed 0.1 percent higher, surrendering early gains to late profit-taking. Malaysia, which saw $73.17 million of foreign inflows, recovered from early losses to end 0.1 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 440.82 439.07 +0.40 Singapore 3304.43 3291.42 +0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1886.71 1884.87 +0.10 Bangkok 1530.42 1524.53 +0.39 Jakarta 5113.93 5070.82 +0.85 Manila --- 6834.04 - Ho Chi Minh 589.68 589.31 +0.06 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 440.82 388.37 +13.51 Singapore 3304.43 3167.43 +4.33 Kuala Lumpur 1886.71 1866.96 +1.06 Bangkok 1530.42 1298.71 +17.84 Jakarta 5113.93 4274.18 +19.65 Manila 6834.04 5889.83 +16.03 Ho Chi Minh 589.68 504.63 +16.85 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 11690.0000 Rupiahs) ($1 = 3.1870 Malaysian Ringgits) ($1 = 32.1000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)