BANGKOK, July 18 Thai shares fell on Friday, led lower by telecoms stocks due to concerns over the impact of a delay in the auction of mobile phone bandwidth licences, while Indonesian shares posted modest gains ahead of presidential election results next week. Shares of Thailand's top three telecoms firms faced heavy sell-offs, with the biggest, Advanced Info Service, losing nearly 5 percent after the military government postponed by a year an auction of fourth generation mobile phone bandwidth. The benchmark SET index finished down 0.2 percent, trimming its gain on the week to about 1 percent. Jakarta's composite index was up 0.3 percent on the day, extending its gain for a third week, adding 1.1 percent. Indonesia's Election Commission is due to announce the election result on July 22, while Jakarta's populist Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is expected to win. Southeast Asian stock markets posted a mixed performance on the week, with Singapore extending gains for a third week, up 0.5 percent, and Vietnam posting a weekly gain of 2.3 percent after a loss in the previous week. Stocks in the Philippines and Malaysia fell for a second week, down 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 440.95 440.90 +0.01 Singapore 3310.53 3306.89 +0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1872.97 1883.14 -0.54 Bangkok 1533.41 1535.66 -0.15 Jakarta 5087.01 5071.20 +0.31 Manila 6853.07 6867.36 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 596.26 590.37 +1.00 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 440.95 388.37 +13.54 Singapore 3310.53 3167.43 +4.52 Kuala Lumpur 1872.97 1866.96 +0.32 Bangkok 1533.41 1298.71 +18.07 Jakarta 5087.01 4274.18 +19.02 Manila 6853.07 5889.83 +16.35 Ho Chi Minh 596.26 504.63 +18.16 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)