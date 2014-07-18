BANGKOK, July 18 Thai shares fell on Friday, led
lower by telecoms stocks due to concerns over the impact of a
delay in the auction of mobile phone bandwidth licences, while
Indonesian shares posted modest gains ahead of presidential
election results next week.
Shares of Thailand's top three telecoms firms faced heavy
sell-offs, with the biggest, Advanced Info Service,
losing nearly 5 percent after the military government postponed
by a year an auction of fourth generation mobile phone
bandwidth.
The benchmark SET index finished down 0.2 percent,
trimming its gain on the week to about 1 percent.
Jakarta's composite index was up 0.3 percent on the
day, extending its gain for a third week, adding 1.1 percent.
Indonesia's Election Commission is due to announce the
election result on July 22, while Jakarta's populist Governor
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is expected to win.
Southeast Asian stock markets posted a mixed performance on
the week, with Singapore extending gains for a third
week, up 0.5 percent, and Vietnam posting a weekly gain
of 2.3 percent after a loss in the previous week.
Stocks in the Philippines and Malaysia fell
for a second week, down 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent,
respectively.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 440.95 440.90 +0.01
Singapore 3310.53 3306.89 +0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1872.97 1883.14 -0.54
Bangkok 1533.41 1535.66 -0.15
Jakarta 5087.01 5071.20 +0.31
Manila 6853.07 6867.36 -0.21
Ho Chi Minh 596.26 590.37 +1.00
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 440.95 388.37 +13.54
Singapore 3310.53 3167.43 +4.52
Kuala Lumpur 1872.97 1866.96 +0.32
Bangkok 1533.41 1298.71 +18.07
Jakarta 5087.01 4274.18 +19.02
Manila 6853.07 5889.83 +16.35
Ho Chi Minh 596.26 504.63 +18.16
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)