BANGKOK, July 22 Indonesian shares snapped two
days of gains and fell on Tuesday amid worries about potential
unrest over the presidential election result while the Thai
index hit a near two-week low on selling in telecoms and
construction shares.
The likely loser in Indonesia's presidential race made a
last-gasp attempt to delay the announcement of the official
election results on Tuesday, expected to declare Jakarta
Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as the nation's next leader.
Former general Prabowo Subianto withdrew his presidential
candidacy after denouncing the election process as undemocratic,
an official from his party said on Tuesday.
"The presidential race was tight and Prabowo finished a
press conference, stating that he rejected the presidential
election," said Jakarta-based John Teja, director of broker
Ciptadana Securities.
Jakarta's composite index fell as much as 2.2
percent to the lowest since July 14. It closed down 0.9 percent
after notching a combined 1.1 percent gain over the past two
sessions.
Domestic investors led sellers of shares in large cap
companies such as Telekomunikasi Indonesia. The market
posted a modest net foreign buying worth 6.0 billion rupiah
($518,200) after Monday's 22.8 billion rupiah ($1.97 million) of
outflows, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The Thai index was down 1.2 percent at 1,520.81, the
lowest since July 10.
Shares of top telecom firm Advanced Info Service
slid 3.7 percent, taking its loss in three days to almost 9
percent, after the military government postponed last week an
auction of fourth generation (4G) mobile phone bandwidth.
Shares of Ch Karnchang and other builders suffered
late selling after the government said its meeting earlier on
the day did not discuss infrastructure investments as investors
earlier expected.
Elsewhere, the Philippine index edged slightly lower
due to foreign outflows in big caps including Alliance Global
Group, stock exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 441.95 443.51 -0.35
Singapore 3316.91 3314.27 +0.08
Kuala Lumpur 1871.36 1868.64 +0.15
Bangkok 1520.81 1538.55 -1.15
Jakarta 5083.52 5127.12 -0.85
Manila 6869.94 6874.88 -0.07
Ho Chi Minh 597.98 601.04 -0.51
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 441.95 388.37 +13.80
Singapore 3316.91 3167.43 +4.72
Kuala Lumpur 1871.36 1866.96 +0.24
Bangkok 1520.81 1298.71 +17.10
Jakarta 5083.52 4274.18 +18.94
Manila 6869.94 5889.83 +16.64
Ho Chi Minh 597.98 504.63 +18.50
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
