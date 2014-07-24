BANGKOK, July 24 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday as strong quarterly earnings attracted buyers to selected shares, with the Indonesian index extending gains on a clearer political outlook and Thai Airways International shares surging in Bangkok. Gainers in the region included Singapore's rig builder Keppel Corporation Ltd, Indonesia's Bank Central Asia and Thailand's retailer Big C Supercenter, among companies reporting strong April-June earnings. Indonesia saw foreign inflows for a third straight day, adding a net 368.8 billion rupiah ($31.89 million), after Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo was earlier this week declared the winner of the presidential election. Jakarta's benchmark composite index closed up 0.1 percent after Wednesday's 0.2 percent gain. In Bangkok, Thai Airways shares jumped 7.5 percent after the troubled flag airline said it was planning early retirement of some employees and aimed to cut overtime shifts and reduce other employee-related costs under a restructuring plan. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.13 446.61 -0.11 Singapore 3353.89 3340.70 +0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1877.05 1871.83 +0.28 Bangkok 1543.92 1541.56 +0.15 Jakarta 5098.64 5093.23 +0.11 Manila 6889.89 6892.92 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 602.06 597.50 +0.76 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.13 388.37 +14.87 Singapore 3353.89 3167.43 +5.89 Kuala Lumpur 1877.05 1866.96 +0.54 Bangkok 1543.92 1298.71 +18.88 Jakarta 5098.64 4274.18 +19.29 Manila 6889.89 5889.83 +16.98 Ho Chi Minh 602.06 504.63 +19.31 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 11565.0000 Rupiahs) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)