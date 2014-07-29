BANGKOK, July 29 Thai shares closed at their lowest in one week on Tuesday, underperforming others in Southeast Asia, amid foreign outflows and active selling in large-caps while stocks in Singapore and Vietnam rose in line with Asian markets. The benchmark SET index was down 1.14 percent at 1,520.55, the lowest since July 22, led by big-cap banks such as Kasikornbank and Bangkok Bank. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 1.78 billion baht ($55.97 million), stock exchange data showed. The Philippines and Malaysia are shut for a market holiday, and will reopen on Wednesday. Indonesia is closed through the week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.54 444.76 -0.27 Singapore 3356.08 3350.17 +0.18 Bangkok 1520.55 1538.13 -1.14 Ho Chi Minh 592.24 589.45 +0.47 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.54 388.37 +14.21 Singapore 3356.08 3167.43 +5.96 Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 +0.56 Bangkok 1520.55 1298.71 +17.08 Jakarta -- 4274.18 +19.06 Manila -- 5889.83 +16.31 Ho Chi Minh 592.24 504.63 +17.36 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 31.8000 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)