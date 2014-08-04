BANGKOK, Aug 4 Stocks in Thailand climbed to a near one-week high on Monday amid foreign-led buying and gains in large caps such as PTT and Bangkok Bank while Indonesia recouped early loss as investors awaited second quarter economic data. Bangkok's SET index was up 1.3 percent at 1,519.38, the highest close since July 30. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 1.1 billion baht ($34.2 million) after four straight days of net selling valued a combined 5 billion baht ($155.4 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 0.6 percent after a choppy session. It slipped at one point after data showed Indonesia's trade balance swung back into a deficit in April-June after a surplus in the first quarter. Indonesia on Tuesday will report second-quarter economic growth, which is expected to rebound from the slowest pace in four years, thanks to increased spending linked to the country's presidential election. Most others in Southeast Asia notched up gains as shares with strong quarterly results outperformed including Singapore's Sembcorp Marine and Philippine property developer SM Prime Holdings. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.52 436.41 +0.71 Singapore 3318.40 3344.42 -0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1875.80 1863.34 +0.67 Bangkok 1519.38 1500.20 +1.28 Jakarta 5119.25 5088.80 +0.60 Manila 6998.37 6894.23 +1.51 Ho Chi Minh 599.04 593.90 +0.87 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.52 388.37 +13.17 Singapore 3318.40 3167.43 +4.77 Kuala Lumpur 1875.80 1866.96 +0.47 Bangkok 1519.38 1298.71 +16.99 Jakarta 5119.25 4274.18 +19.77 Manila 6998.37 5889.83 +18.82 Ho Chi Minh 599.04 504.63 +18.71 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 32.18 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)