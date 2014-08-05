BANGKOK, Aug 5 Thai stocks rose for a second
straight day on Tuesday as investors built positions in
dividend-yielding stocks amid a low interest rate environment,
while stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines retreated as weak
data kept players cautious.
Shares of Advanced Info Service climbed 1.4
percent to an over two-week high after it declared a 6.04 baht
($0.19) dividend per share from its first-half operations,
implying a 100 percent payout.
The key SET index ended up 0.6 percent, building on
Monday's 1.3 percent rise. Domestic institutions bought shares
worth a net $87.15 million while foreign investors sold a net
$26.24 million after a net purchase on Monday.
Thailand's central bank is expected to maintain its main
interest rate at 2 percent on Wednesday, according to a Reuters
poll.
Jakarta's composite index edged down 0.2 percent
after Monday's rise to a two-week high. Indonesia's economy
unexpectedly failed to gain traction in the second quarter due
to weak investment and exports.
The Philippine main index fell 0.4 percent, coming
off a four-week high on the previous session. The country's
annual inflation accelerated to near three-year highs in July,
raising expectations of a further interest rate hike.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 441.77 439.41 +0.53
Singapore 3327.67 3318.40 +0.28
Kuala Lumpur 1876.69 1875.80 +0.05
Bangkok 1528.98 1519.38 +0.63
Jakarta 5109.09 5119.25 -0.20
Manila 6974.00 6998.37 -0.35
Ho Chi Minh 607.73 599.04 +1.45
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 441.77 388.37 +13.75
Singapore 3327.67 3167.43 +5.06
Kuala Lumpur 1876.69 1866.96 +0.52
Bangkok 1528.98 1298.71 +17.73
Jakarta 5109.09 4274.18 +19.53
Manila 6974.00 5889.83 +18.41
Ho Chi Minh 607.73 504.63 +20.43
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 32.13 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)