HANOI, Aug 15 Southeast Asian shares were in
mixed trade on Friday, with the Philippine index retreating from
a 14-month closing high in the previous session, while Thailand
rebounded with help from good earnings by one of its top
construction firms.
The Philippine SE Composite Index dropped 0.74
percent as investors took profits and sold after disappointing
earnings from some big companies.
Conglomerate LT Group fell 3.26 percent after
reporting a first-half net profit of 2.16 billion pesos ($49.5
million), less than a third of the value from the previous year.
Real estate firm Alliance Global Group Inc dropped
3.35 percent on investors' expectations of unimpressive
earnings, due on Monday.
Thailand's SET Index recovered to close up 0.3
percent, led by an 8.72 percent surge in shares of Land and
Houses Pcl, their highest in a month.
The company's second-quarter net profit jumped 20 percent to
2 billion baht ($62.8 million), it said in a filing to the
exchange late on Thursday.
Singapore stocks also ticked up, with property firm Hongkong
Land gaining 3.35 percent and Jardine Matheson
Holdings up 2.83 percent.
Other markets moved in tight ranges. Malaysia edged
up 0.15 percent, while Indonesia extended Thursday's
fall to dip 0.13 percent on news of its current account swinging
to deficit in the second quarter from a January-March surplus.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.17 percent, with
PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest firm by market
value, preventing a stronger fall on the index with news of an
11 percent increase in second-quarter net profit.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at close
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 444.35 443.46 +0.20
Singapore 3314.77 3294.83 +0.61
Kuala Lumpur 1864.31 1861.58 +0.15
Bangkok 1546.62 1541.97 +0.30
Jakarta 5148.96 5155.55 -0.13
Manila 7008.51 7061.00 -0.74
Ho Chi Minh 604.24 605.25 -0.17
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 444.35 388.37 +14.41
Singapore 3314.77 3167.43 +4.65
Kuala Lumpur 1864.31 1866.96 -0.14
Bangkok 1546.62 1298.71 +19.09
Jakarta 5148.96 4274.18 +20.47
Manila 7008.51 5889.83 +18.99
Ho Chi Minh 604.24 504.63 +19.74
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1=43.6550 Philippine peso)
($1=31.8400 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Prateek
Chatterjee)