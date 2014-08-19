BANGKOK, Aug 19 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as renewed investor appetite for risk lifted shares globally, with the Thai index eking out gains amid foreign inflows ahead of the nomination of a new prime minister later in the week. The Thai SET index closed up 0.03 percent, with shares of Siam Commercial Bank and skytrain operator BTS Group Holdings among the most actively traded. Thailand's military-dominated legislature will nominate a prime minister this week, members of the national assembly said on Tuesday, a move that looks set to consolidate the army's hold on power almost 100 days since it wrested control of the country. Indonesia's main index closed up 0.16 percent, with brokers citing the formation of a new government in October among the positive factors. Fund flows in the region were mixed, with Indonesia reporting net foreign outflows of 448.7 billion rupiah ($38.4 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. The Thai stock market brought in inflows of 866 million baht ($27.2 million), while Malaysia's was at 78.2 million ringgit ($24.8 million) and the Philippines took in a net 4.2 billion peso ($96 million), stock exchange data showed. Vietnam slipped into negative territory, closing down 0.07 percent as investors took profits, while gains in PetroVietNam Gas helped limit the market's retreat. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.88 443.88 +0.22 Singapore 3316.43 3312.78 +0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1872.16 1861.75 +0.56 Bangkok 1542.85 1542.36 +0.03 Jakarta 5165.17 5156.75 +0.16 Manila 7082.75 7027.58 +0.79 Ho Chi Minh 604.64 605.08 -0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.88 388.37 +14.55 Singapore 3316.43 3167.43 +4.70 Kuala Lumpur 1872.18 1866.96 +0.28 Bangkok 1542.85 1298.71 +18.80 Jakarta 5165.16 4274.18 +20.85 Manila 7082.75 5889.83 +20.25 Ho Chi Minh 604.64 504.63 +19.91 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 11,678.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 31.8400 Thai baht) (1 US dollar = 3.1560 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 43.6500 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)