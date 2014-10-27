Oct 27 Indonesia's stock market fell to a more than one-week low on Monday as the appointment of a new cabinet failed to lift investor sentiment, while in several other Southeast Asian markets upbeat U.S. economic data helped cap the falls. The Jakarta Composite Index ended down 1 percent, led by financials, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Central Asia falling 2.3 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. Indonesia's new president on Sunday named professional technocrats to lead the top economic ministries and implement much-needed reforms that address costly fuel subsidies, cooling investment and creaky infrastructure in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. However, analysts said the market perceived the move as short of its expectations. Foreigners, however, bought a net $55.65 million worth of Indonesian shares, according to Thomson Reuters data. Kuala Lumpur saw net foreign outflows of $9.07 million, while Manila witnessed $6.58 million in outflows, data from their exchanges showed. For Bangkok, it was $41.43 million in outflows, according to Thomson Reuters data. Asian equities rose on Monday, taking heart from upbeat U.S. economic data and slightly better-than-expected health checks on euro zone banks, which helped revive investor appetite for risk. The Philippines stock index ended flat, recovering from early losses, while Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore all ended firmer. Vietnam closed down 1.8 percent in cautious trading as investors offloaded most stocks after one of the country's top tycoons was detained last week on suspicion of fraud. In Manila, shares of BDO Unibank Inc traded steady after the Philippines' biggest lender by assets posted a 41 percent gain in its September quarter net income. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3226.11 3222.55 +0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1823.15 1818.86 +0.24 Bangkok 1547.89 1539.91 +0.52 Jakarta 5024.29 5073.07 -0.96 Manila 7103.54 7103.55 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 580.80 591.51 -1.81 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3226.11 3167.43 +1.85 Kuala Lumpur 1823.15 1866.96 -2.58 Bangkok 1547.89 1298.71 +18.57 Jakarta 5024.29 4274.18 +18.69 Manila 7103.54 5889.83 +20.61 Ho Chi Minh 580.80 504.63 +17.22 (1 US dollar = 12,110.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 3.2745 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 44.7850 Philippine peso) (1 US dollar = 32.4500 Thai baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez n COLOMBO and Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)